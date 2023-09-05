Martyrs of PN heli incident laid to rest with full military honours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The martyrs of Pakistan Navy's helicopter incident were laid to rest in native towns as per military honours and tradition on Tuesday

The funeral prayer of Shaheed Lieutenant Commander Hamza Abid was offered at H-11 graveyard, Islamabad which was attended by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

The funeral prayer of Shaheed Lieutenant Commander Syed Jawad Ali was offered in Karachi while Namaz-e-Janaza of Shaheed Hasnain Haider LUWT was offered in village Tarkhan Wala, District Chiniot.

A large number of senior serving, retired military and civil officials and relatives of the martyrs attended the funeral prayers.