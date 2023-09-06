Open Menu

Martyrs Of PN Helicopter Incident Laid To Rest As Per Military Honours And Tradition

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2023 | 01:21 PM

Martyrs Of PN Helicopter Incident Laid To Rest As Per Military Honours And Tradition

Martyrs of Pakistan Navy’s helicopter incident laid to rest in native towns as per military honours and tradition

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th Sep , 2023) Martyrs of Pakistan Navy’s helicopter incident laid to rest in native towns as per military honours and tradition. The funeral prayer of Shaheed Lt Cdr Hamza Abid was offered at H-11 graveyard, Islamabad which was attended by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

Funeral prayer of Shaheed Lt Cdr Syed Jawad Ali was offered at Karachi while Namaz-e-Janaza of Shaheed Hasnain Haider LUWT was offered at village Tarkhan Wala, District Chiniot.

A large number of senior serving, retired military and civil officials and relatives of the martyrs attended the funeral prayers.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Martyrs Shaheed Chiniot Prayer

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan set to face Bangladesh in ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan set to face Bangladesh in opening match of Super 4

23 seconds ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Ban ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

3 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat participates in the Intern ..

OIC General Secretariat participates in the International Symposium on the “Hi ..

4 minutes ago
 Preparations Underway to Host the 5th Islamic Conf ..

Preparations Underway to Host the 5th Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers in ..

4 minutes ago
 vivo Unveils Major Optics, Computing, and Algorith ..

Vivo Unveils Major Optics, Computing, and Algorithm Technologies at vivo 2023 Im ..

10 minutes ago
 COP28 delegation highlights impact of climate chan ..

COP28 delegation highlights impact of climate change on displaced communities in ..

26 minutes ago
UAE Foreign Minister receives EU Special Represent ..

UAE Foreign Minister receives EU Special Representative for the Gulf

26 minutes ago
 US clarifies issue of visa denial to PTI affiliate ..

US clarifies issue of visa denial to PTI affiliated its Pakistani citizens

1 hour ago
 CIFTIS 2023 highlights China&#039;s action for car ..

CIFTIS 2023 highlights China&#039;s action for carbon neutrality

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM lays floral wreath at martyrs' memori ..

Caretaker PM lays floral wreath at martyrs' memorial in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 COAS calls for promoting Pak-Uzbek military cooper ..

COAS calls for promoting Pak-Uzbek military cooperation, intelligence sharing

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on Natio ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on National Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan