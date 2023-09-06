Martyrs Of PN Helicopter Incident Laid To Rest As Per Military Honours And Tradition

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2023 | 01:21 PM
Martyrs of Pakistan Navy’s helicopter incident laid to rest in native towns as per military honours and tradition
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th Sep , 2023) Martyrs of Pakistan Navy’s helicopter incident laid to rest in native towns as per military honours and tradition. The funeral prayer of Shaheed Lt Cdr Hamza Abid was offered at H-11 graveyard, Islamabad which was attended by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.
Funeral prayer of Shaheed Lt Cdr Syed Jawad Ali was offered at Karachi while Namaz-e-Janaza of Shaheed Hasnain Haider LUWT was offered at village Tarkhan Wala, District Chiniot.
A large number of senior serving, retired military and civil officials and relatives of the martyrs attended the funeral prayers.