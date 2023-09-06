Martyrs Of PN Helicopter Incident Laid To Rest As Per Military Honours And Tradition

Martyrs of Pakistan Navy’s helicopter incident laid to rest in native towns as per military honours and tradition

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th Sep , 2023) Martyrs of Pakistan Navy’s helicopter incident laid to rest in native towns as per military honours and tradition. The funeral prayer of Shaheed Lt Cdr Hamza Abid was offered at H-11 graveyard, Islamabad which was attended by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

Funeral prayer of Shaheed Lt Cdr Syed Jawad Ali was offered at Karachi while Namaz-e-Janaza of Shaheed Hasnain Haider LUWT was offered at village Tarkhan Wala, District Chiniot.

A large number of senior serving, retired military and civil officials and relatives of the martyrs attended the funeral prayers.