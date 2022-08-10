UrduPoint.com

Martyrs Of Security Forces Our National Heroes: Sobia Kiran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2022 | 09:44 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Central leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and former provincial minister Sobia Kiran Kabzai said that the martyrs of the security agencies were national heroes, but some elements spread baseless propaganda against the martyrs on social media.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, she said that the personnel of security forces including Pakistan Army, FC, Police, Levies and other law enforcement agencies had sacrificed their precious lives for the defense of the country and the protection of lives and property of the people.

She said that after crashing of the helicopter of the Pakistan Army in Lasbela, Balochistan, a few anti-national elements made baseless and false propaganda on social media, which hurt the hearts of millions of Pakistani people, including the families of the martyrs.

She said that those elements who were involved in the propaganda against national institutions did not deserve any concession, adding that strict action should be taken against such elements, according to the law.

Sobia said that the entire Pakistani nation was an equal participant in this hour of grief with the families of their martyrs.

