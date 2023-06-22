Open Menu

Martyrs Of Spinwam IED Blast Laid To Rest With Full Military Honours

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Martyrs of Spinwam IED blast laid to rest with full military honours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The funeral prayers of Sepoy Gul Rauf Shaheed (age 29 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat) and Sepoy Abid Ullah Shaheed (age 23 years, resident of District Karak) who embraced shahadat on June 20 when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District, were offered at Bannu and later at their hometowns.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Thursday, the Shaheeds were laid to rest with full military honours.

Senior serving and retired officers and soldiers, relatives and large number of people attended the funerals.

"Pakistan Army remains committed to ensuring the defence of the motherland at all costs," the ISPR said.

