Martyrs Of Tirah Operation Laid To Rest In Native Towns

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2023 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The martyrs of Tirah Valley intelligence-based operation (IBO) were laid to rest with full military honours in their native towns on Tuesday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers) of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider (age 42 years, resident of DHA-2, Islamabad) was offered at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi. He was later buried with full military honours at Islamabad.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Caretaker Defence Minister Lieutenant General (retd) Anwar Ali Hyder, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Commitee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, and a large number of senior civil and military officers, soldiers, citizens and relatives attended the Namaz-e-Janaza.

The funeral prayers of martyred soldiers Naik Khushdal Khan (age 31 years, resident of Laki Marwat district), Naik Rafeeq Khan (age 27 years, resident of Charsadda district) and Lance Naik Abdul Qadir (age 33 years, resident of Murree district) were offered in their native towns. A large number of Pakistan Army officers, soldiers, relatives and local people participated in the funeral prayers. They were later buried with full military honours.

"The sacrifices of martyrs strengthen the resolve and morale of Pakistan Army in the ongoing war against terrorism, which will continue until the end of the last terrorist," the ISPR said.

