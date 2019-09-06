UrduPoint.com
Martyrs Paid Glowing Tribute In Faisalabad

Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:32 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) -:A simple but impressive ceremony was held at Shuhada monument to pay tribute to martyrs here Friday, under the aegis of district administration.

MNA Khurram Shahzad, MPAs Ch Latif Nazar, Ferdous Rai, Divisional Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bhatti, RPO ghulam Mahmood Dogar, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar, CPO Azhar Akram and number of political and social figures were present on the occasion.

The participants of the ceremony laid floral wreath on the monument of Shuhada. A smart contingent of police presented salute. Later, 'Dua' was offered for the departed souls of the martyrs.

MNA Khurram Shahzad while presenting rich tribute to martyrs said that they had sacrificed their lives for the cause of Pakistan and they would be remembered forever.

He also expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and said that whole Pakistani nation is stand with Kashmiris on this difficult time.

He said that Pakistan would continue support to Kashmiris at all levels till they get their right of self determination.

The floral wreaths were also laid down at graves of the martyrs at big-graveyard in Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

