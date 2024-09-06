Martyrs Paid Homage At Lyallpur Museum
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) In connection with the Defence Day of Pakistan observance, a candle-lit ceremony was held to pay homage to the martyrs in Lyallpur Museum, here on Friday.
The officers and other staff of the museum were carrying photos of the martyrs. The martyrs were presented with a salute and ‘Dua’ was offered for their departed souls as well as national sovereignty and integrity.
Museum Field Officer Shahnaz Mahmood said that the Defence Day is being celebrated to pay glowing tribute to martyrs, Ghazis and their families.
Separately, a ceremony titled ‘Tumhein Watan Ki Hawain Salam Kehti Hein’ was held at the district accounts office also. District Accounts Officer Amjad Ali, District Accounts Officer Rana Ahsan Saeed, Assistant Accounts Officer Nazam Gulrez, Deputy Accountant Irfan Bandesha and other staff participated.
Addressing the occasion, the speakers paid rich tribute to martyrs and their families. They said that the objective of the day is to appreciate the martyrs that had sacrificed their lives in defence of the country during Indo-Pak war in 1965 and foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.
They said that the Pakistani nation was always standing shoulder to shoulder with their brave armed forces to defend the boundaries. They said that country's defence is in safe hands and no one could dare cast an evil eye on the country.
