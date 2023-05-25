Martyrs paid rich tribute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, Youm-e-Takreem-e- Shuhada-e-Pakistan was observed with enthusiasm in tehsil Jarranwala on Thursday.

In this connection, a ceremony was held under the aegis of Jarranwala tehsil administration to pay rich tribute to the martyrs who laid their lives while defending the country.

Families of the martyrs, political and social figures, officers of different departments and a large number of students were present in the ceremony.

Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Sindhu individually met with members of the families of martyrs during the ceremony and expressed solidarity with them.

Addressing the ceremony, Assistant Commissioner said that Youm-e-Takreem-e- Shuhada-e-Pakistan was a day of renewal of commitments which gives us the message of love with the martyrs, peace, hope and tolerance by forgetting hates and bitterness.

Khawaja Abdul Wadood, a social figure paying rich tribute to the martyrs said that they had laid their lives for defending the motherland and its people which would be remembered forever.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Rizvi, Deputy education Officer Muneer ul Hassan Shah and others also spoke on the occasion.