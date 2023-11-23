Open Menu

Martyrs, Real Asset Of Police: RPO

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Martyrs, real asset of police: RPO

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Nasir Mehmood Satti on Thursday said that police jawans (personnel) who sacrificed their precious lives in line with duty were real asset of the force.

Speaking at a police darbar in Tank, he said that the unprecedented sacrifices of the police would not go in vain and all available resources would be utilised for the welfare of the families of martyrs.

District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftikhar Shah, SP Investigation Nasir Khan and officers and and personnel of all ranks of various units of police participated in the darbar.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police were in high spirits and ready to face any eventuality with full determination, adding that terrorists would be defeated at all costs.

He vowed that writ of law would be established at all cost and the society would be made citadel of peace.

The RPO categorically made it clear that those targeting the custodian of law would not be spared and would be dealt with iron hand.

He directed the police to tighten the noose around the neck of the killers and bring them to justice at the earliest.

He urged the police officials to focus on resolving public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

The police personnel informed the RPO about their collective problems, on which he directed to resolve all the issues on priority.

