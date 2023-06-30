Martyrs Real Heroes Of Country: Defence Minister

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister of Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect the beloved country are the real heroes and nation should remember their sacrifices.

Talking to the media after the inauguration of 'Wall of Sialkot' here at Chowk Allama Iqbal last night, he prayed that Almighty Allah always keeps Pakistan happy and prosperous, saying that it was important for nations to be associated with history as the nations that forget their benefactors lose their justification for living.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal, former Mayor Chaudhary Toheed Akhtar were also present.

Defence Minister said that on the 'Wall of Sialkot', the pictures of the brave soldiers of Pakistan Army who received Nishan-e-Haider would be displayed. "As a nation, we are grateful to our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of our beloved motherland Pakistan and we are also grateful to their families" he said.

Due to the 'Wall of Sialkot', the young generation would develop a heartfelt attachment to the martyrs, he said and added that brave forces were still fighting the war against terrorism, yesterday also there was a big clash on the Afghan border in which the Pakistan Army had foiled a huge terrorist attack.

Khawaja Asif said that nation paid glowing tribute to the martyrs who received Nishan-e-Haider, adding that the 'Wall of Sialkot' would refresh the history of those who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country.

In response to a question, the defence minister said that the sisters and nephews of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were among those who attacked Corps Commander House and Mianwali Air Base, which were seen by people of the country including the media.