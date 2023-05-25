'Martyrs Reverence Day' observed

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The 'Martyrs Reverence Day' was observed with enthusiasm and solemnity here on Thursday.

Tributes were paid to martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to safeguard the country from all threats, at a gathering, organized by Civil Society which was attended by families of martyrs police men and people from all walks of life including lawyers, traders, religious leaders, journalists, and civil society representatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sukkur, Dr Muhammad Essa said, "Shuhada e Pakistan are our heroes and a great asset, whose ultimate sacrifices can never be allowed to be demeaned or undermined by anyone.

" He said, "The Pakistani nation takes pride and solemnly pledges to remain deeply indebted to them and their proud families."He said that we resolve that we would defend our country at all costs as the entire nation stands alongside the armed forces to thwart evil designs of the enemy against the integrity and prosperity of the country.