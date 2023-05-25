UrduPoint.com

'Martyrs Reverence Day' Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 02:30 PM

'Martyrs Reverence Day' observed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The 'Martyrs Reverence Day' was observed with enthusiasm and solemnity here on Thursday.

Tributes were paid to martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to safeguard the country from all threats, at a gathering, organized by Civil Society which was attended by families of martyrs police men and people from all walks of life including lawyers, traders, religious leaders, journalists, and civil society representatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sukkur, Dr Muhammad Essa said, "Shuhada e Pakistan are our heroes and a great asset, whose ultimate sacrifices can never be allowed to be demeaned or undermined by anyone.

" He said, "The Pakistani nation takes pride and solemnly pledges to remain deeply indebted to them and their proud families."He said that we resolve that we would defend our country at all costs as the entire nation stands alongside the armed forces to thwart evil designs of the enemy against the integrity and prosperity of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Martyrs Shaheed Civil Society Lawyers Sukkur All From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Municipality improves 20 Parks to meet W ..

17 minutes ago
 Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to d ..

Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to discuss cooperation

47 minutes ago
 Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sa ..

Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sanghar

1 hour ago
 Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo ..

Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo V27e Launches in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of She ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2023

2 hours ago
 DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Busin ..

DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Business Council

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.