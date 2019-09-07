UrduPoint.com
Martyrs' Sacrifices Always Be Remembered: Acting Governor Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 12:03 AM

Martyrs' sacrifices always be remembered: Acting Governor Balochistan

Acting Governor Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday said we must promise today that we should not waste our great martyrs' sacrifices who had embraced martyrdom for protection of country on September 6, 1965

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Acting Governor Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday said we must promise today that we should not waste our great martyrs' sacrifices who had embraced martyrdom for protection of country on September 6, 1965.

In his a massage issued here on Defence Day, he said September 6 is kept a special day in history of Pakistan while our brave armed forces had made this marvelous history after defeating enemy through comprehensive responding in 52 years ago.

Acting Governor Balochistan said our brave forces had showed great courage and bravery and foiled all nefarious design of enemy on September 6, 1965.

He emphasized that today we must promise that we should not waste our great martyrs' sacrifices, saying we would not hesitate from any sacrifice for protection, integrity and defense of our beloved homeland.

"We need same spirit and determination that entire nation demonstrated during the war of September 6, 1965", he said.

He also paid glowing tribute of martyrs of the nation.

