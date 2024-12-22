Open Menu

Martyrs’ Sacrifices To Never Be Forgotten: COAS Gen Asim Munir

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2024 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI Dec 22 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Terming martyrs (Shuhada) are the pride of Pakistan Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI(M) said that the sacrifices of martyrs will never be forgotten.

Interacting with officers and troops during his visit to Wana (South Waziristan) here Sunday, the COAS said that with the resolute support of the nation, the Pakistan Army, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies (LEAs), remains steadfast in its determination to eliminate terrorism and extremism in all its forms besides ensuring the restoration of lasting peace and stability across the country, Insha’Allah, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS commended the officers and troops unwavering resilience and steadfastness in the face of terrorism, reaffirming the nation’s pride in their sacrifices, it further said.

The Army Chief highlighted that the courage, resilience, and unyielding determination of Pakistan’s armed forces are the cornerstone of the nation’s sovereignty.

He described the soldiers of the Armed Forces and LEAs as the true heroes of the nation, whose bravery and selfless dedication inspire the entire country.

The COAS reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s commitment to pursuing Fitna Al Khwarij which shall continue to be hunted down till its elimination along with the facilitator, abettors and financier who will be made to pay the price for their nefarious activities against the state.

During the visit, the COAS received a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security landscape and ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

Upon his arrival in Wana, the COAS was received by the Corps Commander Peshawar.

More Stories From Pakistan