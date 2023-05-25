Deputy Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police, North Zone Muhammad Yusuf Malik said on Thursday that the sacrifices of the martyrs will always be remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police, North Zone Muhammad Yusuf Malik said on Thursday that the sacrifices of the martyrs will always be remembered.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized by NHMP North Zone in connection with Martyr's Reverence Day.

For observing the day with enthusiasm, various events were organized by the Motorway Police.

DIG Motorway North Zone Muhammad Yusuf Malik visited the martyrs memorial at Line Headquarters on M-1 at Swabi and Line Headquarters on M-2 at North Chakri.

On this occasion, he said that the martyrs were the pride of the nation and their sacrifices will always be remembered and departmental support will be extended to the families of the martyrs.

Salutations were offered to the martyrs in memory of their great sacrifices and special prayers were also offered for souls and for the security of Pakistan.