Martyrs wall inaugurated in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :A martyrs wall was inaugurated in RPO office here on Thursday, aimed to paying rich tribute to those police heroes who had laid down their lives for the state.

The Dewar-e-Shuhadaa was inaugurated by the mother of two police shaheed brothers- Abid Hussain and Sajid Hussain.

Regional Police officer (RPO), Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui, Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Shoaib Ali, District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Faisal Kamran were also present on the occasion.

The Names of 71 martyrs of police and 50 Ghazis from the division had been engraved on the newly inaugurated wall.

On the occasion, RPO Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui said that martyrs of police werethe real asset of the department and we would never forget their precious sacrifices.