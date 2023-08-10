Open Menu

Martyrs Wall Inaugurated In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2023 | 05:09 PM

Martyrs wall inaugurated in Sargodha

A martyrs wall was inaugurated in RPO office here on Thursday, aimed to paying rich tribute to those police heroes who had laid down their lives for the state

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :A martyrs wall was inaugurated in RPO office here on Thursday, aimed to paying rich tribute to those police heroes who had laid down their lives for the state.

The Dewar-e-Shuhadaa was inaugurated by the mother of two police shaheed brothers- Abid Hussain and Sajid Hussain.

Regional Police officer (RPO), Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui, Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Shoaib Ali, District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Faisal Kamran were also present on the occasion.

The Names of 71 martyrs of police and 50 Ghazis from the division had been engraved on the newly inaugurated wall.

On the occasion, RPO Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui said that martyrs of police werethe real asset of the department and we would never forget their precious sacrifices.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed From

Recent Stories

China activates level-IV emergency response agains ..

China activates level-IV emergency response against Typhoon Khanun

3 minutes ago
 UAE President condoles Abdullah Al Ketbi on his mo ..

UAE President condoles Abdullah Al Ketbi on his mother&#039;s passing

28 minutes ago
 Razan Al Mubarak discusses Amazon deforestation wi ..

Razan Al Mubarak discusses Amazon deforestation with Brazil&#039;s indigenous le ..

57 minutes ago
 ENOC Group, ALSAYER partner to expand lubricants o ..

ENOC Group, ALSAYER partner to expand lubricants offering in Kuwait

58 minutes ago
 General Women’s Union, Maqta Gateway organise in ..

General Women’s Union, Maqta Gateway organise induction session for ATLG 5.0 i ..

2 hours ago
 ADIB achieves strong growth with over £100m in UK ..

ADIB achieves strong growth with over £100m in UK Commercial Real Estate financ ..

2 hours ago
Fitch reaffirms ECI’s ratings at &#039;AA-&#039; ..

Fitch reaffirms ECI’s ratings at &#039;AA-&#039; with stable outlook for fifth ..

2 hours ago
 MoIAT raises awareness of Sharjah factories of leg ..

MoIAT raises awareness of Sharjah factories of legislation, quality infrastructu ..

3 hours ago
 Museum of the Future to host future experts talks, ..

Museum of the Future to host future experts talks, interactive workshops in Augu ..

3 hours ago
 US once again rejects 'cipher controversy', terms ..

US once again rejects 'cipher controversy', terms it false

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Visits the Kingdom of Thaila ..

OIC Secretary-General Visits the Kingdom of Thailand

4 hours ago
 Tuba Anwar reveals occasional jealousy of her sist ..

Tuba Anwar reveals occasional jealousy of her sisters

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan