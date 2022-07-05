'Martyrs' Week' to be observed in IIOJK, AJK and world over from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over will observe Martyrs' Week from July 6 (tomorrow) to memorize the services martyrs who laid their lives for the freedom of their motherland from oppressors on different occasions.

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the observance of the Martyrs' Week has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by all segments of life.

A Calendar issued by the APHC on the occasion stated on July 8, martyrdom anniversary of popular youth leader, Burhan Wani, and his associates will be observed as Resistance Day while the July 13 shall be marked as Kashmir Martyrs' Day in memory of the martyrs of 1931, buried at Martyrs' Graveyard, Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar.

The APHC urged people to assemble in Burhan Wani's native town Tral on July 8 and Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar on July 13 to offer Fateha for the departed souls.

Rallies will also be held in Muzaffarabad and other parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and other major parts of the world.