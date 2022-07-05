UrduPoint.com

'Martyrs' Week' To Be Observed In IIOJK, AJK And World Over From Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2022 | 12:10 PM

'Martyrs' Week' to be observed in IIOJK, AJK and world over from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over will observe Martyrs' Week from July 6 (tomorrow) to memorize the services martyrs who laid their lives for the freedom of their motherland from oppressors on different occasions.

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the observance of the Martyrs' Week has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by all segments of life.

A Calendar issued by the APHC on the occasion stated on July 8, martyrdom anniversary of popular youth leader, Burhan Wani, and his associates will be observed as Resistance Day while the July 13 shall be marked as Kashmir Martyrs' Day in memory of the martyrs of 1931, buried at Martyrs' Graveyard, Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar.

The APHC urged people to assemble in Burhan Wani's native town Tral on July 8 and Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar on July 13 to offer Fateha for the departed souls.

Rallies will also be held in Muzaffarabad and other parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and other major parts of the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Srinagar Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir July Media All From

Recent Stories

Monsoon downpours intermittently lashing different ..

Monsoon downpours intermittently lashing different parts of country

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th July 2022

3 hours ago
 Libya's Dbeibah seeks calm after electricity prote ..

Libya's Dbeibah seeks calm after electricity protests

12 hours ago
 US Independence Day clouded by inflationary pressu ..

US Independence Day clouded by inflationary pressures, declining public confiden ..

12 hours ago
 PML-N, allies to win Punjab by-elections with majo ..

PML-N, allies to win Punjab by-elections with majority: Kaira

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.