Marva Basra Selected For One-day Honorary DC Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2022 | 08:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Miss Marva Basra, a college student, has been selected for one-day honorary Deputy Commissioner (DC), Faisalabad and she would enjoy this status on Monday (November 07, 2022).

She would spend a day as deputy commissioner in DC office as well as in the field.

A spokesperson for local administration said that DC Imran Hamid Sheikh had announced that a student, who had extraordinary performance would be selected for one-day honorary DC of Faisalabad.

Therefore, the applications were received from toppers of matriculation examination as they also took positions in extracurricular activities. After short listing, Miss Marva Basra was selected during an interview as she obtained 1072 marks in matriculation exam in addition to bagged top position in painting competition in the province and first position in speech declamation.

She was the student of Government Model Girls' Higher Secondary School Peoples Colony No.1 and now she was studying in Punjab College Jaranwala Road campus.

Marwa Basra would be seated on the chair of the deputy commissioner Faisalabad and she would perform official duties.

Later, she would visit her school at People's Colony No.1 from where should would go to her college on Jaranwala Road, the spokesperson added.

