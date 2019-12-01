Marvel Phase 5: 'Avengers: Endgame' producer Kevin Feige to reveal details

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st December, 2019) Kevin Feige , Chief Creative Officer (CCP of Marvel Studios) is expected to reveal some new details about MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) future at the CCXP19 in Sao Paulo Expo in Brazil.Fans have been anxiously waiting for Marvel to come up with something better than what they have seen since 2008 in Avengers which came to an end with "Avengers: Endgame" earlier this year.While fans bade adieu to Iron Man and Black Widow after a wonderful decade, the MCU story continues on with the Marvel comics expected to introduce new characters to fill the vacuum created by Superheros in the Endgame.

The Marvel Studios' CCA had given a hint at the 2019 San Diego Comic Con and D23 Expo about what fans can expect from Phase 4 with movies like Black Widow and even Thor: love and Thunder in the offing."Black Panther 2 " which is slated for a May 5, 2022 release is the only confirmed movie we know from Phase 5.It is also during Kevin's appearance at the CCXP 2019 where we can expect more details on Black Widow's first trailer.