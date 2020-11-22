Marvi hostel sealed as 13 female students tested COVID-19 positive

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :The Sindh University has closed its girls hostel, the Marvi hostel, on Sunday after 13 of the inmates were tested positive with COVID-19. The varsity's spokesman Nadir Mugheri told the APP that a meeting attended by the acting Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and District Health Officer Mushtaq Solangi took a decision in this regard on Sunday. "The students were conveyed in the afternoon that they will have to leave because the hostel is being sealed for 2 weeks," he said. According to him, the number of inmates who were staying at the hostel was between 600 to 700. He said the university was offering classes to its students in two phases after resumption of the academic activities. In the first phase, the students of second and third years were asked to attend the classes for 2 weeks.

The second phase, in which the first and fourth years students began taking the classes, started from November 19, he added.

"A team of the DHO office collected samples from the hostel on November 20," he informed.

The female students who had been asked to vacate the hostel had attended the classes for only 2 days. The spokesman was clueless about alternate accommodation arrangements being provided by the varsity for those students.

The DHO informed that their teams took samples of 177 students on Friday among whom 13 were tested positive. Some of the students held a protest outside the hostel gate and complained that they had not been allowed to collect their goods before the hostel was sealed.