Marvi Rashdi Visits SALU Khairpur

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Marvi Rashdi visits SALU Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Parliamentary Secretary for the Universities and Boards Department Syed Marvi Shah Rashdi visited Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Saturday.

During her visit, Na Rashdi visited several key institutions within the university, including the date Palm Research Institute (DPRI), Center for Biodiversity and Conservation (CBC), Archeology Museum, and Rozey Dhani Chair.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk accompanied MPA Rashdi to the Date Palm Research Institute (DPRI), where MPA Rashdi commended the research work being conducted but emphasized the need for greater media coverage to raise awareness. “The work being done here is commendable, but it is not being highlighted in the media. It should be brought to the forefront so that the people and society can benefit,” she stated.

She suggested the university’s publication section should be more active in sharing its achievements with the public. She expressed her intention to highlight the university's accomplishments on various platforms, including the parliament, to ensure the work is recognized.

In her discussion with university Deans later, Rashdi emphasized the importance of career counseling for students.

Marvi urged the university to adopt a paperless system, solar energy solutions, and integrate artificial intelligence (AI) to improve efficiency.

The visit concluded with a cultural exchange, where MPA Rashdi was presented with a souvenir and a cultural gift by the Vice Chancellor SALU Prof Dr Yousif Khushuk.

