Marvi visits bazaars, imposes fine over profiteers

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner-I Miss Marvi Malik visited various bazaars and checked the price lists issued by the district administration about the sale of various food items besides reviewing implementation of SOPs in the bazaars, markets.

Additional Assistant Commissioner-I Marvi Malik inspected fruit shops and hotels alongside Fawara Chowk, Kunj and on the Silk Road to ensure supply of goods to the citizens at fixed prices.

Assistant Commissioners (under training) were also present on the occasion.

She reviewed the implementation of the rate list and imposed fine to the profiteers. She said they have clear instruction from the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah to book the profiteers and ensure availability of food items to the public on the rates fixed by the district administration. She, during her visit to various hotels, issued a warning to the hotel owners for not complying with the SOPs.

Marvi Malik also imposed a fine on the vendors for charging an increased price of the fruit and vegetables.