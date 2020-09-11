UrduPoint.com
Marwah's Killer To Be Made An Example: Vawda

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

Marwah's killer to be made an example: Vawda

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda here on Friday visited the bereaved family of girl child Marwa, who was killed after being subjected to severe abuse a few days ago.

Expressing his condolences with the parents, the minister assured that the culprit would be brought to task and justice would be done to set a precedence so that such tragedies might not reoccur.

He said he would try to table a bill in the National Assembly for public hanging of the culprits of such crime.

The minister said 17 DNA samples had been taken with seven suspects arrested, one of them was 99 percent culprit, who would be confirmed after DNA report.

He said no society could tolerate such abuses committed with children and women. Concerted efforts were needed to be made that such incidents should not persist any more.

