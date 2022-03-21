Marwat for peaceful LB elections in district Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Monday said that the first priority of the district administration is to ensure peaceful local body elections in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on March 31.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding Election 2022.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directed to ensure installation and monitoring of CCTV cameras at all polling stations. While talking about the load-shedding, he also instructed the concerned Executive Engineer, WAPDA to postpone the load-shedding schedule on election day.

The Returning Officers (ROs) were instructed to ensure the provision of facilities to the people at the polling stations.

He also directed the Department of Health and Rescue 1122 to make sure the measures and deployment of staff.

The DC issued instructions to Executive Engineer C&W regarding the rehabilitation of roads. He also directed to set up control rooms in all tehsils with regard to communication and to maintain liaison with the staff by adopting all the methods of communication. A briefing was given by the Regional Election Commissioner on election preparations and issues.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi briefed the DC about the security measures taken by the police department.

The meeting was attended by District Election Commissioner, ADC Relief, Secretary Regional Transport Authority, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Executive Engineer C&W, ADC, ROs, TMOs, officials from education, Health, Rescue 1122 attended the meeting.