Marwat National Jirga Supports Peace In Country: Anwar Saifullah

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Marwat National Jirga supports peace in country: Anwar Saifullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Former Federal minister and member of Pakistan Peoples Party's central executive committee (CEC) Anwar Saifullah Khan on Sunday demanded an intelligence-based targeted operation against the hideouts of terrorists in Lakki Marwat area.

The Marwat National Jirga under his supervision opposed general operation against terrorist in the area for the safety of innocent children and the peace loving residents of the area.

He also announced that the terrorist would surrender their weapon on the guidelines of Jirga and their cases would be tried in the court of law.

"We want peace in Lakki Marwat", said the head of jirga adding that the elders and notables of Lakki Marwat always supported the country's interest and raised their voices against criminal elements.

He said the Marwat National Jirga will take a stand against those who will stand against the country's valiant forces.

The Jirga, he said, was constituted to ensure peace in the area in the best national interest and to sensitize the people of the area on living in harmony with peace.

The jirga also strongly condemned the terrorist activities against the forces and its installations.

The jirga also demanded for providing fool proof security to the lives and properties of the residents of the area during an operation against terrorists.

