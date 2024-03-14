Open Menu

Marwat Nominated Focal Person For Engagements With PTI Founder

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has appointed the member of the National Assembly, Shere Afzal Marwat, as the focal person for arranging a meeting with the detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder at Adiala jail.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir presided over the hearing of the application against the Punjab government's order regarding the ban on meetings with the detained PTI founder at Adiala jail.

During the hearing, Shere Afzal mentioned that they had settled a mechanism with the superintendent of Adiala jail to arrange a meeting with the PTI founder.

The court directed submitting an application to focal person prior meeting with PTI founder.

