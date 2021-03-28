Marwat Qoumi Jirga visits Jani Khel, holds talks with affectees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :On the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, a delegation of Marwat Qoumi Jirga headed by KP Minister for Social Welfare, Hasham Inamullah Khan visited Jani Khel area on Sunday.

The provincial minister on behalf of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister expressed heartiest condolence and solidarity with the affectees of Jani Khel tragedy and offered fateha for the eternal peace of the deceased. He also assured all possible cooperation to the affectees.

On this occasion, the provincial minister also slaughtered sheep for affectees and protestors.

The provincial minister also held negotiations with the negotiation committee of Jani Khel tragedy.

The Provincial Minister while strongly condemning the tragedy said that such incidents are highly condemnable and added that they had not arrived in the area for politics, rather have came for offering fateha for the eternal peace of deceased and expressing solidarity with the affectees.

He said that Federal and provincial governments would take all possible steps for provision of justice to the affectees. The negotiations were followed by collective prayers.