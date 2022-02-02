UrduPoint.com

Marwat To Take Strict Action Against Illegal Tree Cutting

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Wednesday said that forest magistrates should ensure strict implementation of forest cases verdicts and strict legal action should be taken against illegal forest cutting

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Wednesday said that forest magistrates should ensure strict implementation of forest cases verdicts and strict legal action should be taken against illegal forest cutting. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding forests.

Deputy Commissioner also directed to take stern action against illegal forest cutting, forest magistrates to resolve forest cases and forest department to cooperate with forest magistrates. Additional Assistant Commissioners (ADCs) have been given powers of Forest Magistrates Class I under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Ordinance 2020 by the district administration Abbottabad.

ADC-I would be responsible for boundaries including Police Station Cantt, City, Mirpur and Mangal. ADC-II will hear cases of Havelian, Lora and Nara. ADC-III will look after the police stations of Bakot, Donga Gali, Bagnutar and Nawanshahr while ADC Revenue will be in charge of the police station/boundary Police Station Sherwan.

The meeting was attended by Chief Conservator Forest, DFO Galleys, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief / Human Rights Muhammad Abid, AC Abbottabad Muhammad Hassan Ahsan.

