Mary Gold Festival will be inaugurated on Jan 12

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab will inaugurate the 4th Mary Gold and Plant Festival at Bagh-e-Jinnah Frere Hall on Friday.

He said that the Horticulture Department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has prepared marigold flowers in its nurseries this year as well and they have been decorated in a unique way.

The citizens will be getting an opportunity to participate in constructive activities, which will improve the society and awaken the spirit of making our city better, he added.

The Mayor Karachi said that along with developing the basic infrastructure of Karachi, the parks of the city are also being made green and beautiful.