Maryam Accuses Imran, Facilitators Of 'evading Accountability', 'committing Corruption'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2023 | 11:21 PM

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Monday has launched a scathing attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, accusing him and his facilitators of being "corrupt and evading accountability"

She took to Twitter to express her view, claiming that a "network exists to protect corrupt individuals, which has now been exposed".

Maryam Nawaz warned Imran Khan could not escape the consequences of his actions, and that his facilitators would not be spared from scrutiny.

Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz directly accused Imran Khan of being corrupt and claimed that the "facilitators protecting him are also corrupt".

She stated that operating the network of corruption and avoidance of accountability was no longer viable and that Imran Khan and his facilitators were drowning.

