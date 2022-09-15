Maryam alleges Imran recieved foreign funding to damage moral values, national politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday accused Imran Khan of receiving foreign funding to damage national politics and moral values.

Imran Khan was launched to destroy the youth's future, undermine country's economy and all the national institutions should take note of of Imran's deception, Maryam Nawaz said while talking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court.

Lambasting Imran Khan for politicking in the trying time, she said the PTI chief was visiting flood affected areas just for the sake of "photo shoot" and for his joyrides that too on the state resources.

On the other hand, she said Prime Shehbaz Sharif visited every province to listen to the grievances of flood affectees despite the fact that his party did not have any provincial government.

The PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz dared Imran Khan to get dissolved both the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's assemblies if wanted snap polls.

"Imran Khan is not a stakeholder in the country as he was funded by the country's enemies to destroy the country," she remarked.

She said time needed to stabilise economy as the country was only doing firefighting at the moment.

The coalition government had saved Pakistan from default, she added.