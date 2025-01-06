Open Menu

Maryam Announces Rs 100bn Scholarships, 100,000 E-bikes

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Maryam announces Rs 100bn scholarships, 100,000 e-bikes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced an unprecedented Rs 100 billion scholarship program, the distribution of 100,000 e-bikes to students, and interest-free loans of up to Rs 3 million for young entrepreneurs.

In a groundbreaking move to empower Pakistan’s youth, she revealed plans to introduce market-based training programs, establish e-bike charging stations, and provide paid internships in agriculture, environment, and other key sectors.

Addressing a gathering in BZU Multan , Maryam Nawaz highlighted her government’s efforts to ensure that no talented student is deprived of education due to financial constraints. She declared that 20,000 new scholarships would be added annually and pledged to pay the tuition fees of deserving students. She further stated the scholarship program, which benefits both male and female students, is entirely merit-based, with no consideration of political affiliations.

The Chief Minister announced the provision of buses to facilitate female students' transportation and the milestone of awarding 60% of scholarships to girls. She also revealed plans to distribute laptops to students, with the first batch already in place, and to launch international scholarships to support higher education abroad.

Maryam Nawaz stressed the need to equip students with skills in artificial intelligence, robotics, and other modern IT disciplines. Inspired by technological advancements in countries like China, she promised to ensure local students excel in the global arena. The government is also focusing on sustainable development, transitioning Punjab’s transport system to electric vehicles to reduce pollution and improve air quality. Charging stations will be established in educational institutions to promote eco-friendly practices, she added.

Calling the youth the backbone of Pakistan, Maryam Nawaz urged them to stay focused on education and avoid becoming tools for destructive agendas. “The future of this nation is in your hands,” she remarked, adding that respect for women and moral values were essential for building a strong society.

Concluding her address, she saluted the hard work of students and extended congratulations from Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who wished them success in their endeavors. Maryam Nawaz expressed her commitment to continue supporting the youth, saying, “With your dedication, no one can stop the country from achieving unparalleled progress.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Education Punjab China Agriculture Student Vehicles Young Male Progress Bahauddin Zakariya University Women Moral From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers sta ..

Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers start functioning

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human ..

PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers

1 hour ago
 Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

1 hour ago
 FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII ..

FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..

2 hours ago
 UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

4 hours ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

4 hours ago
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with o ..

UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..

4 hours ago
 Private educational institutions, schools to reope ..

Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..

4 hours ago
 Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala ..

Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station

5 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews various po ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..

5 hours ago
 Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilita ..

Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago
 Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra d ..

Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan