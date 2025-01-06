Maryam Announces Rs 100bn Scholarships, 100,000 E-bikes
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced an unprecedented Rs 100 billion scholarship program, the distribution of 100,000 e-bikes to students, and interest-free loans of up to Rs 3 million for young entrepreneurs.
In a groundbreaking move to empower Pakistan’s youth, she revealed plans to introduce market-based training programs, establish e-bike charging stations, and provide paid internships in agriculture, environment, and other key sectors.
Addressing a gathering in BZU Multan , Maryam Nawaz highlighted her government’s efforts to ensure that no talented student is deprived of education due to financial constraints. She declared that 20,000 new scholarships would be added annually and pledged to pay the tuition fees of deserving students. She further stated the scholarship program, which benefits both male and female students, is entirely merit-based, with no consideration of political affiliations.
The Chief Minister announced the provision of buses to facilitate female students' transportation and the milestone of awarding 60% of scholarships to girls. She also revealed plans to distribute laptops to students, with the first batch already in place, and to launch international scholarships to support higher education abroad.
Maryam Nawaz stressed the need to equip students with skills in artificial intelligence, robotics, and other modern IT disciplines. Inspired by technological advancements in countries like China, she promised to ensure local students excel in the global arena. The government is also focusing on sustainable development, transitioning Punjab’s transport system to electric vehicles to reduce pollution and improve air quality. Charging stations will be established in educational institutions to promote eco-friendly practices, she added.
Calling the youth the backbone of Pakistan, Maryam Nawaz urged them to stay focused on education and avoid becoming tools for destructive agendas. “The future of this nation is in your hands,” she remarked, adding that respect for women and moral values were essential for building a strong society.
Concluding her address, she saluted the hard work of students and extended congratulations from Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who wished them success in their endeavors. Maryam Nawaz expressed her commitment to continue supporting the youth, saying, “With your dedication, no one can stop the country from achieving unparalleled progress.”
