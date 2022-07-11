UrduPoint.com

Maryam Appreciates Prompt Disposal Of Animal Waste From Punjab Cities

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Maryam appreciates prompt disposal of animal waste from Punjab cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday appreciated Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif for ensuring prompt disposal of animal waste from across Punjab during Eid–ul-Azha holidays.

In a tweet, she said, she really appreciated the performance of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz as the clean, unadulterated streets, alleys and neighborhoods of Punjab, this year on Eid-ul-Azha, made her heart skip a beat.

She said after enjoying the best ever Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the people of Punjab have high hopes from PML-N, which Hamza was working day and night to fulfill. May Allah Almighty grant him the success.

Shahbaz Sharif Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz

More Stories From Pakistan

