Maryam appreciates prompt disposal of animal waste from Punjab cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday appreciated Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif for ensuring prompt disposal of animal waste from across Punjab during Eid–ul-Azha holidays.

In a tweet, she said, she really appreciated the performance of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz as the clean, unadulterated streets, alleys and neighborhoods of Punjab, this year on Eid-ul-Azha, made her heart skip a beat.

She said after enjoying the best ever Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the people of Punjab have high hopes from PML-N, which Hamza was working day and night to fulfill. May Allah Almighty grant him the success.