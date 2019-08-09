Maryam Arrested On Corruption Charges In Chaudhry Sugar Mill: Zartaj Gul Wazir
Fri 09th August 2019
Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Zartaj Gul Wazir Thursday said Maryam Nawaz being owner and beneficiary of Chaudhry Sugar Mills had done billion of rupees money laundering
Talking to a private news channel, she said illegal subsidy had been given to Chaudhry Sugar Mills without audit.
Maryam Nawaz was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on corruption charges, she added.
The minister declared Maryam Nawaz a liar, who told a lie regarding her assets and properties.
She said the previous governments had looted the national wealth ruthlessly by taking huge loans which left fragile economy ailing.