Maryam Asks SC To Remain Impartial

Published May 28, 2022 | 10:49 PM

Maryam asks SC to remain impartial

Maryam Nawaz has asked the judiciary to maintain a distance from PTI Chairman Imran Khan's politics.

BAHAWALPUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2022) PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday asked the judiciary to remain "impartial".

Maryam Nawaz also asked the judiciary to maintain a distance from PTI Chairman Imran Khan's politics.

She was addressing a public gathering in Bahawalpur on Saturday.

She said that the PML-N vice president said: "Imran Khan, the revolution that you want to bring through the Supreme Court,".

She said the SC itself wouldl foil it

Maryam said Khan first draged institutions into politics and then utters abusive words for them.

She made this request after the PTI chairman announced his party would approach the apex court next week to seek clarity on holding public rallies after the government crackdown and clashes across the country.

