Maryam Asks Workers To Identify Culprits Responsible For Country's Economic Woes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday asked her party workers to start preparations for elections, enhance interaction with people and apprise them about characters who were responsible for inflation and economic destruction of the country.

Presiding over a meeting of Party's youth and social media wing in Sahiwal, she said the youth was the precious asset of the country.PML-N has always provided youth the opportunities to progress.

PML-N would play a historic role in driving the country out of the crisis.

In the meeting, the organizational structure of the youth wing was reviewed while consultations were held on the expansion of the youth wing.

Maryam Nawaz said that the youth must understand the difference between truth and lies.

She said that providing education and training to the youth was the key to the development of Pakistan as Muslim League (N) has given books and laptops to the youth for this purpose.

She further said that former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had initiated a youth program and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had further extended this project.

Maryam Nawaz said that the increasing participation of women and youth organizations in party conventions was a real change, adding that the workers had to play an important and historical role to drive the country out of the crisis.

During the meeting, the office bearers of PML-N Sahiwal also presented suggestions to strengthen the youth wing. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz instructed the party workers to start preparations for the elections and increase public contact in this regard.

