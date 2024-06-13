Maryam Aurangzeb greets PM for presenting balanced federal budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb on Thursday congratulated

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for presenting a balanced Federal

budget 2024-25.

She praised PM Shahbaz Sharif for saving Pakistan from default

through continuous hard work and now stabilising the economy

for the welfare of common man.

In a statement, senior minister Maryam Aurangzeb said that for

the betterment of economy, the entire nation, every sector of life,

as well as the media fraternity, would have to come together.

She said that tough decisions had brought economic stability

to the country and the budget would give a new direction to

the economy.

She praised that a significant relief in salaries and pensions

would help to counter inflation.

Maryam Aurangzeb emphasised that those who led the country

to the brink of default and drowned the people in inflation should

be ashamed of criticising the federal budget.