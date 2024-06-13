Maryam Aurangzeb Greets PM For Presenting Balanced Federal Budget
Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb on Thursday congratulated
Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for presenting a balanced Federal
budget 2024-25.
She praised PM Shahbaz Sharif for saving Pakistan from default
through continuous hard work and now stabilising the economy
for the welfare of common man.
In a statement, senior minister Maryam Aurangzeb said that for
the betterment of economy, the entire nation, every sector of life,
as well as the media fraternity, would have to come together.
She said that tough decisions had brought economic stability
to the country and the budget would give a new direction to
the economy.
She praised that a significant relief in salaries and pensions
would help to counter inflation.
Maryam Aurangzeb emphasised that those who led the country
to the brink of default and drowned the people in inflation should
be ashamed of criticising the federal budget.
Recent Stories
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt earmarks Rs 1400 million for women development46 seconds ago
-
Govt utilizing resources to prevent Congo virus in Quetta: Bakht Kakar50 seconds ago
-
Weather to remain hot in most parts of country: PMD11 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt allocated Rs. 1.4bln for Emergency Services11 minutes ago
-
LHC orders to hand over possession of plots to affected journalists11 minutes ago
-
Punjab allocates Rs. 4bln for Forestry in FY2024-25 budget11 minutes ago
-
FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Eid holidays20 minutes ago
-
.21 minutes ago
-
Rs. 187bln allocated as non-development budget for police21 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalized to hold Shandur Polo Festival on June 28: Secy21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects arrangements in Niamoana cattle market21 minutes ago
-
Budget 2024-25: Rs. 400mln allocated for labour, HR development21 minutes ago