Open Menu

Maryam Aurangzeb Greets PM For Presenting Balanced Federal Budget

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Maryam Aurangzeb greets PM for presenting balanced federal budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb on Thursday congratulated

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for presenting a balanced Federal

budget 2024-25.

She praised PM Shahbaz Sharif for saving Pakistan from default

through continuous hard work and now stabilising the economy

for the welfare of common man.

In a statement, senior minister Maryam Aurangzeb said that for

the betterment of economy, the entire nation, every sector of life,

as well as the media fraternity, would have to come together.

 

She said that tough decisions had brought economic stability

to the country and the budget would give a new direction to

the economy.

She praised that a significant relief in salaries and pensions

would help to counter inflation.

Maryam Aurangzeb emphasised that those who led the country

to the brink of default and drowned the people in inflation should

be ashamed of criticising the federal budget.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Budget Maryam Aurangzeb Man Media From

Recent Stories

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

1 hour ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

4 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

5 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

6 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

6 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

19 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

19 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

19 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan