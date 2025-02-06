ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb expressed her gratitude on Thursday, highlighting the opposition's failure to prove any corruption allegations against the PML-N, particularly in the high-profile Sugar Mills case which ended in a positive verdict for PML-N leaders Hamza and Shehbaz Sharif.

Maryam Aurangzeb, Senior Provincial Minister expressed these remarks on a private news channel just after the court's decision, which found no evidence of wrongdoing against Hamza and Shahbaz Sharif.

She attributed this positive result to Allah's blessings, implying that justice has been imparted.

Maryam Aurangzeb lambasted PTI, stating that the Sugar Mills case was a prime example of political revenge by Imran Khan Niazi, where baseless allegations were levelled against PML-N leaders with no substantial evidence to back them

up.

Maryam Aurangzeb welcomed the positive outcome of the Sugar Mills case, adding, "I had complete faith that Allah will exonerate us in every pending case decision".