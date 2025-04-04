Maryam Aurangzeb Made Surprise Visits To P. Station, HFH
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 11:10 PM
Senior Provincial Minister Punjab, Maryam Aurangzeb made a surprise visit separately to New Town Police Station and Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi
According to the details, Maryam directed the police officials to make New Town Police Station a smart police station on the orders of the Chief Minister Punjab. She also directed to install a management information system in the police station, start a token system and display signs to guide the public and improve arrangements for women.
She also directed to take steps to provide air and light in the police station, repair the building, paint and clean the internal area. Later, Punjab's Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb visited the Holy Family Hospital and viewed the health facilities.
The Senior Provincial Minister reviewed the cleanliness, supply of medicines, and treatment facilities in the Holy Family Hospital in detail. She directed to further increase the number of beds in the emergency ward of the Holy Family Hospital and to activate two out of the four closed operation theaters.
She told the hospital administration that there should be no delay in surgeries, and the public should be informed that medicines are being provided free of cost in government hospitals.
Taking notice of the closure of the recording of the provision of free medicines, she directed the hospital administration to release the details of medicines on the screen outside the pharmacy. The Senior Provincial Minister also warned about the helpline and recording.
