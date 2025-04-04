Open Menu

Maryam Aurangzeb Stresses For Providing Basic Amenities To Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Maryam Aurangzeb stresses for providing basic amenities to citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb on Friday emphasized the importance of providing basic amenities to citizens and ensuring they benefit from government policies.

She made these remarks during a meeting focused on development projects and key issues like Eid-ul-Fitr arrangements, reducing electricity rates, and enhancing public services.

The minister emphasized the importance of transparency in the transport system and timely refunds for overcharged fares to the passengers to restore public trust, especially during Eid. She also praised the progress made under the "Sauthra Punjab" campaign and directed improve the drainage and sanitation system in urban areas.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry highlighted the reduction in electricity tariffs as a significant step to alleviate inflation and promote industrial activities.

The reduced tariffs, ranging from Rs. 7.41 to Rs. 7.59 per unit for domestic and industrial consumers, respectively, aim to provide relief to citizens.

"It is a Eid gift to nation", he said while appreciating the decision by the prime minister on electricity rates cut.

Chaudhry emphasized the government's focus on providing a quality life for every citizen, extending beyond basic infrastructure like roads, hospitals, and electricity. Ongoing projects include skill development programs for youth, loans for small businesses, and modern health facilities. The government's top priority remains ensuring citizens' access to basic amenities, he added.

He said the government's top priority is well-being of its citizens and ensuring they have access to essential services and amenities.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, and other senior officials.

