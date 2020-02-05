Maryam be allowed to go to London on humanitarian grounds to look after her father: Shahbaz

PML-N President and opposition leader in National Assembly Mian Shahbaz Sharif has demanded that Maryam Nawaz be allowed on humanitarian grounds to go to London to look after Mian Nawaz Sharif

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th February, 2020) PML-N President and opposition leader in National Assembly Mian Shahbaz Sharif has demanded that Maryam Nawaz be allowed on humanitarian grounds to go to London to look after Mian Nawaz Sharif owing to his deteriorating health condition .In a statement issued here Wednesday about the health condition of Mian Nawaz Sharif, he said Nawaz Sharif health condition is still unstable and necessary process in connection with his treatment was changed twice because his daughter Maryam Nawaz was not allowed to visit her father from Pakistan as she wants to stay with her father in this crucial time.

He held Nawaz Sharif health condition is worse as the immense grief of losing his wife has left extremely negative impact on his health.

In this trying time of his life only Maryam Nawaz served as source of encouragement.He further stated it is deplorable that she is not being allowed to look after her father. The heart specialist had to change twice the set process of cardiac catheterization being not Maryam Nawaz with her father.Maryam Nawaz be allowed to go to London to look after her father keeping in view the worsening health condition of Nawaz Sharif, he demanded.