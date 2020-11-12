Maryam, Bilawal discuss political situation

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz held a meeting with Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Wednesday and discussed the prevailing political situation in the country.

During the meeting, PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pervaiz Rashid, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, and PPP leaders Sherry Rehman, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and others were also present.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz also held a one on one meeting before meeting of the delegations of the two parties.

Maryam and Bilawal are in Gilgit Baltistan nowadays running the campaign for the GB Assembly election to be held on November 15.