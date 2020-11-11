UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam, Bilawal To Discuss Political Situation Today Evening

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 03:34 PM

Maryam, Bilawal to discuss political situation today evening

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has sought time from PPP Chairman for today’s evening to discuss political situation in Gilgit-Baltistan.

SWAT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2020) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz would hold meeting with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss political situation today evening, the sources said.

They said Maryam Nawaz contacted Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for time to discuss the political situation in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Both leaders are there in the northern region and running election campaign for upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

The meeting will take place today’s evening on the cup of tea.

PPP leaders including Sherry Rehman, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar will accompany Bilawal Bhutto while Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Ahsan Iqbal will join Maryam Nawaz for the meeting.

Peoples of Gilgit-Baltistan will cast votes to elect their new leaders on Nov 15.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Maryam Nawaz Sharif Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sherry Rehman Maryam Aurangzeb Cuban Peso Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahrain ..

20 minutes ago

National Cricket Squad for New Zealand tour announ ..

48 minutes ago

UAE leaders offers condolences on death of Bahrain ..

50 minutes ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Has 92% Efficacy, Inter ..

33 minutes ago

Mongolia reports first domestic coronavirus transm ..

33 minutes ago

Bahrain PM, world's longest-serving, dies at 84: s ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.