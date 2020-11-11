Maryam, Bilawal to discuss political situation today evening

(@fidahassanain)

SWAT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2020) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz would hold meeting with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss political situation today evening, the sources said.

They said Maryam Nawaz contacted Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for time to discuss the political situation in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Both leaders are there in the northern region and running election campaign for upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

The meeting will take place today’s evening on the cup of tea.

PPP leaders including Sherry Rehman, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar will accompany Bilawal Bhutto while Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Ahsan Iqbal will join Maryam Nawaz for the meeting.

Peoples of Gilgit-Baltistan will cast votes to elect their new leaders on Nov 15.