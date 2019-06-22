UrduPoint.com
Maryam Capitalizing On Nawaz's Ailment For Vested Interests: Omar Cheema

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 14 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 07:59 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Omar Sarfraz Cheema Saturday said Pakstan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz was capitalizing on the ailment of her father Nawaz Sharif for her vested political interests that was reprehensible

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Omar Sarfraz Cheema Saturday said Pakstan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz was capitalizing on the ailment of her father Nawaz Sharif for her vested political interests that was reprehensible.

As per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Federal and provincial governments would leave no stone unturned to provide the best medical facilities to the former prime minister, who was serving jail term in a corruption reference, he said in a statement responding Maryam Nawaz's media talk.

The PTI leader said the stance being highlighted by Maryam regarding Nawaz Sharif's illness had been rejected by the high court and the Supreme Court.

The father-daughter duo from the the day one had been telling lies instead of the truth to the nation, he added.

Cheema said Maryam's narrative itself was damaging for the PML-N. Her today's presser had brought into open the divisions within the Sharif family. Shehbaz Sharif was heading the party but it seemed Maryam wanted to take its reins. Moreover, the other PML-N leadership wanted to get rid of the influence of Maryam Nawaz, he added.

"Maryam Nawaz should not mislead the nation anymore," he said, adding from the apex court to the trial courts, 'Mian Sahab' was given an opportunity according to the law to defend himself and following a trial of 25 months, he was sentenced.

