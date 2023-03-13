Maryam castigates Imran for displaying "cowardly behaviour"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Senior Vice-President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz on Sunday has taken a swipe at former prime minister Imran Khan for his "cowardly behaviour".

In a tweet on a microblogging site, Maryam Nawaz drew a comparison between a "leader" and a "jackal", stating that those who hide from the police during protests were jackals, while those who led from the front were true leaders.

She went on to praise her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, as a "sher-dil" (lion-hearted) leader who broke all obstacles to restore the judiciary.

Maryam Nawaz also shared a video montage of her father's 2007 address and the latest press conference by the PTI leaderHammad Azhar, in which she juxtaposed the two leaders to highlight their supposed differences.