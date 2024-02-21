Maryam Chairs Provincial Parliamentary Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 07:00 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz emphasised her commitment to meet the expectations of people while executing her responsibilities as the provincial chief executive
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz emphasised her commitment to meet the expectations of people while executing her responsibilities as the provincial chief executive.
Chairing the PML-N parliamentary party of Punjab meeting here on Wednesday, she acknowledged the trust and support of people as her real assets. She prayed for the opportunity to serve them in the best possible way. She vowed to fulfill historic role as Punjab's first female chief minister. Maryam Nawaz, was nominated as the PML-N candidate for the position of chief minister of Punjab, following her election from both National (NA-119) and provincial (PP-159) assembly seats. She expressed gratitude to the people for entrusting her party with the mandate.
Expressing her dedication, Maryam extended the honor of becoming the first woman CM to every mother, daughter, and sister in the country. She outlined a comprehensive roadmap for governance in Punjab, stating that the party had prioritised key areas at both the government and party levels. The members of provincial assembly (MPAs) would be her arms and strength, she said. “The 297 Constituencies of Punjab would be districts for me," she declared. She assured an equitable focus on sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, law and order, agriculture, and information technology.
PML-N's Azma Bokhari, Hina Parvez Butt, Rahila Khadam Hussain, Bushra Anjum Butt, Khalil Tahir Sandhu, Peer Ashraf Rasool, Malik Iftikhar, Rana Tanveer, Uzma Kardar and other were present.
