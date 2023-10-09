Maryam Nawaz, the Chief Organiser of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), asserted on Monday that Nawaz Sharif, the former Prime Minister, had a proven history of leading the nation out of challenging circumstances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Maryam Nawaz, the Chief Organiser of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), asserted on Monday that Nawaz Sharif, the former Prime Minister, had a proven history of leading the nation out of challenging circumstances.

In a meeting with union council members and party workers, Maryam discussed and gathered recommendations. They also reviewed the preparations for Nawaz Sharif's return.

She drew a comparison between the current state of the country and the situation in 2017, asking, "What was the country's condition when Nawaz Sharif was removed from office in 2017, and where does the country stand today"

“After six years, when Nawaz Sharif tells the masses the truth, he will reveal the falsehoods and groundless allegations that were aimed at him, his family, and his party," Maryam remarked.

"The public has borne the consequences of Nawaz Sharif's removal. Following his disqualification, the nation experienced setbacks in terms of development, peace, and prosperity," Maryam pointed out.