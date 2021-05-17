UrduPoint.com
Maryam Commits Crime By Violating SOPs :Health Dept

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 09:41 PM

Maryam commits crime by violating SOPs :Health dept

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department has urged the masses to avoid any kind of gathering to protect themselves from coronavirus pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department has urged the masses to avoid any kind of gathering to protect themselves from coronavirus pandemic.

P&SHD Secretary Sarah Aslam said on Monday, while talking to this scribe, that PMLN leader Maryam Safdar had committed a crime by holding a rally at Sheikhupura and putting the masses on risk.

She said the department was trying to overcome the situation, but such rallies could damage the efforts of the Health department.

She said that examples of the neighboring country was enough to understand how violation of SOPs could create danger. She said that common people followed SOPs during Ramazan and Eid days which reduced the number of coronavirus cases in the province.

But, she added, the political parties were not following SOPs.

More Stories From Pakistan

