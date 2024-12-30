Maryam Condoles Death Of Arshad Zuberi
Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Deputy Chief Executive of business Recorder Group Arshad Zuberi.
In her message issued here on Monday, she offered sincere condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.
