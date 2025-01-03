Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 06:37 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the wife of former Chairman Senate and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Nayyar Hussain Bokhari.

She expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with Nayyar Hussain Bokhari and other family members.

Senate Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Wife Pakistan Peoples Party Family

 Maryam condoles death of Nayyar Bokhari's wife

