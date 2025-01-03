Maryam Condoles Death Of Nayyar Bokhari's Wife
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 06:37 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the wife of former Chairman Senate and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Nayyar Hussain Bokhari
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the wife of former Chairman Senate and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Nayyar Hussain Bokhari.
She expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with Nayyar Hussain Bokhari and other family members.
Recent Stories
President's Trophy Grade-I to begin from 8 January
Sukkur receives large share of development packages: Kumail Hyder Shah
KP govt completes Raghagan dam in Bajaur, boosting agriculture & economy
Delegation of Sakinan-e- Shahar calls on Commissioner
Khurshid Shah expresses condolences with Nayyar Bukhari
PFA ensured healthy food from field to plate in 2024
Panel of experts to scrutinize quality of imported wheat
Quetta Traffic Police launches crackdown against illegal rickshaws, violators of ..
IOM warns of winter's devastating impact on displaced Palestinians in Gaza
Maryam condoles death of Nayyar Bokhari's wife
Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) signs MoU
ADSCC develops virus-free, clinical-grade induced pluripotent stem cells
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sukkur receives large share of development packages: Kumail Hyder Shah3 minutes ago
-
KP govt completes Raghagan dam in Bajaur, boosting agriculture & economy3 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Sakinan-e- Shahar calls on Commissioner3 minutes ago
-
Khurshid Shah expresses condolences with Nayyar Bukhari3 minutes ago
-
PFA ensured healthy food from field to plate in 20243 minutes ago
-
Quetta Traffic Police launches crackdown against illegal rickshaws, violators of traffic laws: Sayed ..3 minutes ago
-
Maryam condoles death of Nayyar Bokhari's wife3 minutes ago
-
FIA Abbottabad targets human trafficking network smuggling citizens to Europe via sea20 minutes ago
-
DC orders fresh survey to upgrade Multan master plan20 minutes ago
-
RWMC launch cleanliness awareness campaign20 minutes ago
-
A mesmerizing Qawwali performance at Alhamra Cultural Complex20 minutes ago
-
Two arrested for blackmailing woman20 minutes ago