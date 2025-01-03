(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the wife of former Chairman Senate and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Nayyar Hussain Bokhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the wife of former Chairman Senate and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Nayyar Hussain Bokhari.

She expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with Nayyar Hussain Bokhari and other family members.