Maryam condoles death of Riaz Prizada’s brother

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Sajjad Hussain Pirzada, a brother of Federal Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Sajjad Hussain Pirzada, a brother of Federal Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada.

In here message, she expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family.