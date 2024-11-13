Open Menu

Maryam Condoles Death Of Riaz Prizada’s Brother

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 06:38 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Sajjad Hussain Pirzada, a brother of Federal Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada

In here message, she expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family.

