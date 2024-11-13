Maryam Condoles Death Of Riaz Prizada’s Brother
Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 06:38 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Sajjad Hussain Pirzada, a brother of Federal Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Sajjad Hussain Pirzada, a brother of Federal Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada.
In here message, she expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family.
Recent Stories
8 dead, 1,353 injured in Punjab road accidents
2 drug peddlers sentenced to 9-year imprisonment
Robber killed in 'encounter'
Wah Police arrest criminals involved in burglary incident
FCCI demands environmental emergency with focus on automobile sector
Stark warning on emissions as leaders divided at COP29
UK's The Guardian stops posting on 'toxic media platform' X
Waseem Younas assigned look-after charge of NTDC MD
President Asif Ali Zardari stresses awareness, preventive measures to tackle dia ..
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region
Gilani calls for creating more social cohesiveness to boost investors’ confide ..
Scheme launched for personalised number-plates
More Stories From Pakistan
-
8 dead, 1,353 injured in Punjab road accidents2 minutes ago
-
2 drug peddlers sentenced to 9-year imprisonment2 minutes ago
-
Robber killed in 'encounter'2 minutes ago
-
Wah Police arrest criminals involved in burglary incident2 minutes ago
-
Waseem Younas assigned look-after charge of NTDC MD2 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari stresses awareness, preventive measures to tackle diabetes challenge12 minutes ago
-
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region12 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for creating more social cohesiveness to boost investors’ confidence12 minutes ago
-
Scheme launched for personalised number-plates12 minutes ago
-
Seven drug dealers arrested with over five kg charras12 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's message on World Kindness Day30 minutes ago
-
Rs. 6.3m fine imposed on 3,153 smoke-emitting vehicles30 minutes ago